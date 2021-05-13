Apria (NYSE:APR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apria (NYSE:APR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of APR stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,904. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63. Apria has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

