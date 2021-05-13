APYSwap (APYS) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.18 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $17.18 million and $996,235.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.87 or 0.00653197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00082194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00233686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004455 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.30 or 0.01243569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $529.43 or 0.01057977 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,139,479 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.