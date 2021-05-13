Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:APYX traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,166. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $328.42 million, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APYX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

