ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.27.

ARX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

TSE:ARX opened at C$9.17 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.36 and a twelve month high of C$9.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.