Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD) Senior Officer Sells C$11,000.00 in Stock

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD) Senior Officer Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,100.

Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal bought 250,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

CVE ADD traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Arctic Star Exploration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

