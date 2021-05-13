ArdCoin (ARDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $100,197.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. ArdCoin has a market cap of $24.64 million and approximately $100,197.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0887 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00086497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.89 or 0.01021778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00068971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00111195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00060722 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

