Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.47

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.47 and traded as high as C$2.83. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$2.74, with a volume of 342,563 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 price objective (up from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$849.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$131.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

