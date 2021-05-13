Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG) Shares Down 3.8%

Arizona Gold Corp. (TSE:AZG) traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 92,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 270,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Arizona Gold from C$0.45 to C$0.48 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Arizona Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 716.98. The company has a market cap of C$43.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46.

Arizona Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Kerr Mines Inc and changed its name to Arizona Gold Corp.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.