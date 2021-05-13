Ark Achieves Market Cap of $224.24 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $224.24 million and $12.52 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00021415 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000907 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,241,766 coins and its circulating supply is 129,120,869 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.