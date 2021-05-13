ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is REDW Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 6.1% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $18,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 251,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.94. 2,099,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,759,876. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.33.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.