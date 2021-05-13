ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.66% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $152,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.03. 2,398,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,759,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.33. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

