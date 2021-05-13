Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Sells $1,537,427.71 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARW traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.34. 567,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $119.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average of $101.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $547,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 52.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 26,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

