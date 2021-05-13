Arweave (AR) Market Cap Achieves $921.73 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $921.73 million and approximately $23.36 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $27.60 or 0.00055851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00028604 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

