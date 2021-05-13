Ascension Asset Management LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $220.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $430.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $173.82 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

