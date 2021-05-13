Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,444 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.9% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $9,459,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 99,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 50,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $18,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $122.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

