Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 147.92 ($1.93). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 147.92 ($1.93), with a volume of 56,527 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 145.34. The company has a market cap of £122.93 million and a PE ratio of 23.11.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Jerome Booth acquired 3,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.56 ($6,337.29).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.