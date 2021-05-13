Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.37. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

ASB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,783 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $8,521,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Associated Banc by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 359.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Associated Banc by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.98. 1,658,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

