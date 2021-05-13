Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 381,781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,898 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 704.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $5,220,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

