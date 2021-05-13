Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 3,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 27,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,876,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,411,000.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.