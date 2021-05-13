At Home Group’s (HOME) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HOME. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of HOME stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in At Home Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,021,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter valued at $16,235,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,796,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,115 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

