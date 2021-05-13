Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 103.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATRA. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

ATRA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.28. 19,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,262.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $186,037. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

