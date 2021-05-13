ATB Capital Boosts Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$8.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.71.
Shares of TSE DXT traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.99. 44,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,952. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.03. The firm has a market cap of C$388.57 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82.
In other news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,001.
Dexterra Group Company Profile
Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.
