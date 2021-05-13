ATB Capital Boosts Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$8.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.71.

Shares of TSE DXT traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.99. 44,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,952. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.03. The firm has a market cap of C$388.57 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dexterra Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

