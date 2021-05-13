Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) PT Lowered to $36.00 at BTIG Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 190.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their target price on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Aterian alerts:

Shares of ATER stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,044. Aterian has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.