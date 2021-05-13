Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.71. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 1,907,911 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$360.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$162.82 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

