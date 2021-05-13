Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,905,000 after buying an additional 389,059 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after buying an additional 292,056 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 996,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after buying an additional 181,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,503,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 350,421 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.