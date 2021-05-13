Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 537,056 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.19% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

