ATN Market Capitalization Reaches $905,607.54 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, ATN has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. ATN has a total market cap of $905,607.54 and $110,558.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00087765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.54 or 0.01099564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00068491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00113373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063447 BTC.

ATN Coin Profile

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

