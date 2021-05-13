Atomic Wallet Coin Price Hits $1.94 on Major Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003959 BTC on exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $20.53 million and approximately $56,271.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00081008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.72 or 0.00580039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00084876 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00227858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

