ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$27.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$16.28 and a 1 year high of C$30.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATA. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,250 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.09, for a total transaction of C$763,567.88.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

