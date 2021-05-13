AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lowered by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 208,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 126,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 304,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,315,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $229.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

