AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,612,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of AT&T worth $169,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.1% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 25.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 151,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 30,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 144,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.27. 625,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,315,691. The company has a market capitalization of $230.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

