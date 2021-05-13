Attila (ATT) Trading 36.7% Lower Over Last Week

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Attila coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a total market cap of $104.75 million and $12.79 million worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Attila has traded down 36.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00087765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.54 or 0.01099564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00068491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00113373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063447 BTC.

About Attila

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

