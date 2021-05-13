Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $617.69

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 617.69 ($8.07) and traded as low as GBX 540 ($7.06). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 595 ($7.77), with a volume of 55,095 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of £93.33 million and a PE ratio of -36.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 617.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 362.90.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Smith sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total transaction of £6,750,000 ($8,818,918.21).

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.