AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.79 million.

AEYE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $193.50 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AudioEye will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,650. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

