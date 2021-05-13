Audius (AUDIO) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $220.41 million and approximately $17.99 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00003703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00087986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $534.79 or 0.01078299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00111502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00060558 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

