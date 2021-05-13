Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. MKM Partners cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,593 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 185,865 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 241,218 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 290,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 232,058 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACB opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

