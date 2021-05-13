Aurora Price Hits $0.0036 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Aurora has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $36.11 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00084379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00079842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00019026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.01023210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00068040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00110282 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

