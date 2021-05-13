AusNet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) Plans $0.05 Final Dividend

AusNet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) declared a final dividend on Thursday, May 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.12.
About AusNet Services
