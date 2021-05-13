Auto (AUTO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.00 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $2,669.09 or 0.05320768 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Auto has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Auto has a total market capitalization of $38.97 million and approximately $19.00 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00088436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $540.40 or 0.01077276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00068340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00111964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061079 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.