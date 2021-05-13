Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 531.45 ($6.94).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 545.80 ($7.13) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 568.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 573.32. The firm has a market cap of £5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 479.20 ($6.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

