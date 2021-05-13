AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

AOCIF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $40.22.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.