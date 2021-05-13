Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Autoliv has decreased its dividend by 74.0% over the last three years.

ALV traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.33. 315,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.17. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $107.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

