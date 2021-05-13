Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.06.

APR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$11.95 on Thursday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$6.62 and a 12-month high of C$12.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$466.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.45%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

