Autonio Trading 22.3% Lower This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $18.92 million and approximately $795,529.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $319.85 or 0.00639847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00082796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00233117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.83 or 0.01247945 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $528.30 or 0.01056835 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,931,929 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

