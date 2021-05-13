Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $214.95 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

