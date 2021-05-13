AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 million-$8.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 million.

RCEL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.91. 107,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,361. AVITA Medical has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

