Axis DeFi Market Cap Achieves $3.14 Million (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 182.2% against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00003088 BTC on major exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $232,388.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00083425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.64 or 0.01079112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00068309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00111153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00060824 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.