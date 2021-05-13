Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $176 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.90. 7,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,835. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $64.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.11.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,248.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $1,540,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

