Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) vs. Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Financial Survey

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 142.00%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $2.33 million 56.83 -$17.79 million N/A N/A Enzon Pharmaceuticals $210,000.00 204.97 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -850.81% -625.24% -70.31% Enzon Pharmaceuticals -1,711.94% -20.29% -18.69%

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, licenses drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

