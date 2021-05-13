Azuki Market Cap Tops $6.87 Million (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $67,425.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00078632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.84 or 0.00575850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00228936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.01091645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $598.69 or 0.01206112 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,321,429 coins and its circulating supply is 11,305,275 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

